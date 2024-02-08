Big Big Train announce European tour dates for September and October

UK prog rockers Big Big Train have announced a run of Europe and Uk tour dates for September and October.

The band release brand new studio album, The Likes Of Us through InsideOut Music on March 1. It's the band's first release for their new label and first full-length abum with signer Alberto Bravin, and will be promoted on the new dates.

“For this tour we’ve decided to return to some of our favourite venues, explains Greg Spawton. "But we were also keen to return to Wales for the first time since 2019 and get back to the north east and north west of England as well as visiting some parts of the country where Big Big Train hasn’t played before. While some fans travel vast distances to see us live, we recognise that others aren’t able to do so and therefore we’re trying to bring the show to them."

“In an ideal world, we would play everywhere," adds guitarist Rikard Sjöblom. "Scheduling is always challenging and so while we couldn’t organise a Swedish show this time around, I’m delighted that we will be performing in Oslo and Copenhagen again for my fellow Scandinavians. And I’m particularly looking forward to our weekend at the Boerderij where we plan to play two very different shows."

“We’re really looking forward to getting back on the road this autumn around the UK and Europe," says vocalist Bravin. "Following the success of last year’s The Journey Continues tour, we can’t wait to do it all again. On this tour in autumn we will be playing a significant amount of The Likes Of Us as well as some Big Big Train classics and a few surprises.”

“Last year’s Big Big Train shows were so much fun, concludes drummer Nick D'Virlilio. "We made some changes to the set list every night. It was very challenging but it kept things fresh for both us and the audience, so we’re going to take a similar approach on this tour to make every show genuinely unique.”

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10am UK/11am central European time on Friday February 9.

A pre-sale open to members of the band’s Passengers Club for all shows except Copenhagen, Oslo and Zoetermeer opens at 10am UK/11am central European time on Thursday February 8. The pre-sale for Whitley Bay opens at 5pm on Thursday February 8.

You can view all the dates below.

(Image credit: Press)

Sep 17: UK Swindon Wyvern Theatre

Sep 18: UK Newport The Riverfront

Sep 19: UK Whitley Bay Playhouse Theatre

Sep 21: UK Edinburgh Queens Hall

Sep 22: UK Newark Palace Theatre

Sep 24: UK Milton Keynes Stables Theatre

Sep 25: UK Manchester The Stoller Hall

Sep 27: GER Weinham Stadthalle

Sep 28: NED Zotertemeer De Boerderij

Sep 29: NED Zotertemeer De Boerderij

Oct 1: NOR Oslo Cosmopolite

Oct 2: DEN Copenhagen Viften

