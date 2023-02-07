Big Big Train announce live dates for Autumn 2023

UK prog rockers Big Big Train have announced a run of live dates in the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Switzerland and the UK to take place in August and September 2023 in support of the forthcoming Ingenious Devices album, which will be released on June 30. You can watch a tour trailer video below.

The band had previously announced a headline appearance at Italy's 2 Days + 1 Festival in Italy on September 2. The shows will give many fans their first chance to see keyboard player and singer Oskar Holldorff, who recently replaced Carly Bryant, as well as Italian guitarist Maria Barbieri, who was announced as a stand in for Dave Foster, who has prior commitments in September with the Steve Rothery Band. The Big Big Train brass ensemble, led by trombonist Dave Desmond, will perform at all shows.

“It was a major challenge but an absolute thrill to play the shows last year as part of Big Big Train," says Holldorf, whose own band Dim Gray will once again act as support band on the live dates. "Having now joined the band as a permanent member, I’m looking forward enormously to being tested to my musical limits once more.”

“I have been campaigning for a long time for Big Big Train to come to Sweden, so I am really pleased that we’re bringing the band for the first time not only to my home country for two shows but also to play two other dates in Denmark and Norway,": adds Rikard Sjöblom. "I hope the Scandinavian prog fans will come out in force to see us live!”

Big Big Train will play:

Aug 26: NED Zotertemeer Cultuurpodium Boerderij

Aug 27: GER Hamburg Markethalle

Aug 28: SWE Gothernberg Stora Teatern

Aug 29: NOW Oslo Cosmopolite

Aug 30: SWE Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben

Aug 31: DEN Copenhagen Viften

Sep 2: ITA 2 Days + 1 Festival

Sep 3: SWI Pratteln Z7

Sep 5: GER Reichenbach Neuberinhaus

Sep 6: GER Cologne Carlswek Victoria

Sep 7: GER Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal

Sep 8: GER Stuttgart Mozart-Saal

Sep 10: UK Edinburgh Queen's Hall

Sep 11: UK Birmingham Town Hall

Sep 12: UK London Cadogan Hall

Sep 13: UK London Cadogan Hall

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10am UK/11am central European time on Friday February 10.

Get tickets.