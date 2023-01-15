Multi-instrumentalist Carly Bryant quits Big Big Train

Multi-instrumentalist Carly Bryant has announced that she has left UK prog rockers Big Big Train.

In a statement on Facebook earlier today (which iy can see in full below), Bryant announced that the family commitments that prevented her from touring with the band on their September 2022 live dates also meant she now had to step back from the band full-time.

She has been replaced by Dim Gray's Oskar Holldorff on a permanent basis. Holldorf stepped in to help the band out with the aforementioned dates, on which Dim Gray acted as support.

“Leaving Big Big Train has been a very difficult decision," says Bryant. "My family commitments meant I was unable to join the band on stage for last autumn’s shows. Looking ahead for the next couple of years, those commitments will continue to make it very challenging for me to be away from home for any prolonged period. As BBT have significant touring plans for 2023 and 2024, I’ve concluded that it’s best for me and for the band that I now step away as I don’t want to be forever having to say no. Having seen him play so brilliantly at the band’s Aylesbury show last September, I know that Oskar will do a fantastic job going forwards. I have loved my time in BBT; they are the best band, have the best team around them and the best fans!”

Holldorf's appointment puts Dim Gray's future under the spotlight, with the band having made serious progress wit their most recent album Firmament, although Holldorf stresses that he will continue in a dual role.

“I enjoyed every minute of Big Big Train’s shows last September deputising for Carly and am delighted to be stepping into the band on a permanent basis going forwards," he says. "BBT’s plans for this year and beyond are very exciting and it’s an honour to follow Carly in the keyboards role and play alongside Rikard Sjöblom and the rest of this fantastic band. I will also be continuing to play in Dim Gray, so I’m looking forward to being super busy for the foreseeable future.”

Meanwhile Bryant is currently working on a solo album that will be released through Big Big Train's English Electric Recordings.