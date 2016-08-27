Biffy Clyro announce UK winter tour

Biffy Clyro have announced an 8-date UK winter tour.

The run of shows will take place in November and December, with the trio lining up the concerts in support of their seventh album Ellipsis, which was released last month.

Vocalist and guitarist Simon Neil says: “We would like to let you know that we’re doing a UK tour with Brand New, which is unbelievably exciting. It’s going to be one hell of a show – we can’t wait.”

Tickets go on general sale from 9am GMT on September 2 through TeamRock Tickets.

Every ticket purchased through TeamRock Tickets will also come with a three month free trial membership for TeamRock+ – which offers access to exclusive content from Metal Hammer, Classic Rock and Prog magazines, as well as web-only content that can’t be found anywhere else.

The new dates follow Biffy’s current European tour, which continues tonight in Glasgow, when they take to the stage at the city’s Bellahouston Park. They’ll then head south for a set at the Reading festival on Sunday.

Biffy Clyro’s live dates will then recommence in October across mainland Europe before they return to the UK. Their tour schedule can be seen below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.

Neil, bassist James Johnston and drummer Ben Johnston recently teamed up with tech giants Samsung to create a pioneering virtual reality experience being touted as “the UK’s first immersive music video.”

Fans attending the Glasgow show will have the chance to see the video in person at the giant Samsung Hypercube.

Neil said of the project: “It’s great to create such an amazing experience for our fans – the result is awesome.”

The Hypercube will also make an appearance at this year’s Isle Of Wight Bestival on September 8-11.

Aug 27: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK

Aug 28: Reading Festival, UK

Oct 21: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Oct 23: Munich Zenith, Germany

Oct 24: Berlin Max Schmelin-Halle, Germany

Oct 25: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Oct 31: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 01: Stavanger Konserthus, Norway

Nov 04: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 05: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 08: Frankfurt Festhalle-Messe, Germany

Nov 11: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Nov 29: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Nov 30: Aberdeen GE Oil & Gas Arena, UK

Dec 02: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Dec 03: Manchester Arena, UK

Dec 04: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 06: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 07: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Dec 08: London O2 Arena, UK

