Biffy Clyro star in pioneering virtual reality experience

Biffy Clyro have teamed up with tech giants Samsung to create a pioneering virtual reality experience.

In conjunction with Ross Cairns, creative director at Samsung, they’ve created what’s being touted as “the UK’s first immersive music video” which will be shown across the UK this summer at music festivals in a huge structure called the Samsung Hypercube.

It’ll be at the Boardmasters festival, Glasgow Summer Sessions and Bestival, and will allow 50 festival goers at a time to use VR headsets which will transport them to the centre of a performance by the Scottish outfit.

Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil says: “We’ve worked with Ross before and knew he was the right person to capture us live and we’ve always wanted to get involved in VR so we’re really pleased Samsung have given us this opportunity.

“It’s great to create such an amazing experience for our fans – the result is awesome.”

Cairns adds: “This project was born out of a desire to bring the best parts of live music to an audience so people can feel closer to the band than ever before. Biffy were the perfect partners for this.

“From inception we focussed on marrying music and technology to appear effortlessly synchronised. We’re delighted to bring the wonders of virtual reality to a generation of music fans in this way and demonstrate how we are empowering people to use technology in a way that allow them to experience the extraordinary.”

Biffy Clyro head out on the next leg of their tour in support of their seventh album Ellipsis, which was released last month.

The Samsung Hypercube

Aug 10-14: Newquay Boardmasters festival, UK

Aug 26-27: Glasgow Summer Sessions, UK

Sep 08-11: Isle of Wight Bestival, UK

Aug 14: Constanta Spellground Festival, Romania

Aug 18: Gampel Open Air, Switzerland

Aug 19: Biddinghuizen Lowlands 2016, Netherlands

Aug 20: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium

Aug 26: Wetherby Leeds Festival, UK

Aug 27: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK

Aug 28: Reading Festival, UK

Oct 21: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Oct 23: Munich Zenith, Germany

Oct 24: Berlin Max Schmelin-Halle, Germany

Oct 25: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Oct 31: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 01: Stavanger Konserthus, Norway

Nov 04: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 05: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 08: Frankfurt Festhalle-Messe, Germany

Nov 11: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

