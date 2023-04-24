The Dillinger Escape Plan/Every Time I Die supergroup Better Lovers announce debut UK tour

Better Lovers, the US post-hardcore supergroup featuring former The Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato, ex-Every Time I Die trio Jordan Buckley, Clayton “Goose” Holyoak, Stephen Micciche, and Fit For An Autopsy guitarist Will Putney, have announced their debut UK tour dates.

The quintet will play:



Oct 4: Brighton, Chalk

Oct 5: London, New Cross Inn

Oct 6: London, The Dome

Oct 7: Leeds, Brudenell Social Club



Tickets go on sale here on Wednesday April 26, and will surely sell out in a heartbeat.

Last week, Better Lovers shared their debut single, 30 Under 13.



“Looking back, I’m so happy everything got me to where I am,” explains guitarist Jordan Buckley, who, along with Goose and Micciche, left Every Time I Die behind when the band imploded last year. “The pandemic and the last few years made me hungrier and more grateful. This isn’t a hobby. This isn’t temporary. This is the next evolution for each of us. Greg and Will rejuvenated me and made me even more confident. Now, everybody needs to know we’re a wild animal that just broke out of the zoo—there’s no trying to put it back in the cage.”

“Jordan sent me some already finished instrumental tracks, and they hit me at just the right time,” says Greg Puciato. “Those tracks woke up a side of me that I thought was fully extinct but was merely evolving and changing. To my complete surprise, there was still something left in that area to dig at, and the vessel for it made sense.”

“It’s a group of loaded weapons all firing at full power ready for the next chapter of our music careers," adds Putney, who worked on a number of Every Time I Die's recent records. "I can confidently say our collective best work is ahead of us.”