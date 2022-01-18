Every Time I Die have broken up

Metalcore crossover kings Every Time I Die have announced that they're broken up.

The news was broken in a statement from guitarists Jordan Buckley and Andy Williams, bass player Stephen Micciche and drummer Clayton “Goose” Holyoak. Absent from the statement was the band's singer, Keith Buckley.

The statement read, "Andy, Jordan, Steve and Goose’s last show with Every Time I Die was on Dec 11, 2021. While we hoped to come to an agreement upon legal statement that outlines the truth, we were informed today of something planned to be released not mutually agreed upon that consists of inaccuracies and controls a narrative to benefit one.

“There has been no direct communication with Keith, because it’s either impossible for direct communication with him solely or we’ve been cut off to any and all communication by himself.

“Every Time I Die was these 5 members, and we were never budging or accepting any chances. Simply, there is zero truth about the band continuing on with a new singer.

“Lastly, we wouldn’t be where we are today without every single person that’s backed the band in any and all ways. While we’re extremely disappointed in how this was played out online in front of you, your support and the memories we have because of you will all be cherished."

In response, Buckley shared a letter written New York law firm Savur Law, dated in December 2021, which suggests that the other members of the band had been attempting to distance themselves from Buckley, demanding that he should "immediately cease and desist all usage of the Band name, logo, or other intellectual property until there is a formal signed separation agreement between the parties."

Last week Every Time I Die cancelled their upcoming UK shows, citing ongoing uncertainties over Covid restrictions, but frontman Buckley announced that his own six-date An Evening With… tour of the UK and Ireland would go ahead.

Every Time I Die formed in Buffalo, New York, in 1998, and have released nine albums. The most recent, Radical was released in October.