Black Friday vinyl deals: how and where to find the biggest bargains

Black Friday 2019 is fast approaching, and with it comes a frenzy of deals on everything from dog biscuits to dishwasher tablets. For music fans, as well as great offers on headphones, turntables, booze and more, Black Friday is also a great opportunity to boost your record collection.

From previous experience, we know that Black Friday is the perfect time for rock and metal fans to load up on wax, with big savings to be had on everything from vinyl box sets to limited edition records, coloured vinyl and classic albums. Whether you’ve just bought your first budget turntable , or you own a 75-grand deck , you’ll be sure to find something to drop the needle on.

Had your eye on the epic Guns N’ Roses Locked N’ Loaded box set , or ready to complete your Pink Floyd or Beatles vinyl collection? Black Friday could be a great opportunity to log on to the virtual record store and load up your basket. We'll be on hand throughout the event to guide you to the best deals.

When is Black Friday?

This year, Black Friday takes place on Friday 29 November. This is when some of the biggest bargains will drop, but you can expect to start seeing great vinyl deals from late-October onwards. Beyond Black Friday, the discounts will continue across that weekend and into ‘Cyber Monday’.

While the deals won’t be quite as hectic after that, they will keep on coming right up to Christmas. So, whether you’re shopping for yourself, or you need to nab a last minute Christmas pressie for your mum, this is a great time for vinyl lovers to shop.

Where can I find the best Black Friday vinyl deals?

Deals will be everywhere during Black Friday, but our recommendation would be to keep your eagle eyes on Amazon , HMV and EMP . Both retailers offer a huge selection and, in our experience, they’re able to offer the biggest discounts.

If you want to head straight for the best Black Friday vinyl deals, our digital crate diggers will be working round the clock to find the coolest offers and posting them right here.

What Black Friday vinyl deals can I expect?

Based on Black Friday 2018, and Amazon Prime Day earlier this year, you won’t be short of choice. Standard 180 gram records tend to have a few quid knocked off, but it’s the boxsets where you can expect to see significant discounts.

If you’re looking for that G N' R Locked N’ Loaded set, Black Friday could be the time to pull the trigger. On Amazon Prime Day earlier this year it was going for a song - £653, compared to the usual, eye-watering £933 - on Amazon. For Led Zeppelin fans, you could save a massive £38 on the Super Deluxe Edition of Coda. That’s 35% off! That's before you started exploring great deals on Led Zep II, IV and other classics.

Power tip: Amazon and EMP are great places to uncover great deals on deluxe editions and collector’s items, while HMV is the ideal place to find great discounts on classic and new albums.

How can I prepare for Black Friday?

It’s well worth having a scout around early. Offers will be everywhere and it can be a minefield trying to navigate them all, so do your research and make a list of the specific vinyl you’re after.

Our buyer’s guides can come in handy, so have a read before making your list. Then, when the big deals drop, you won’t need to waste your time researching.

Black Friday 2018 and Prime Day 2019 vinyl deal highlights

Led Zeppelin – IV Super Deluxe Edition

Was £90.93, now £63.50

Led Zeppelin IV, newly remastered, and including an additional CD and LP of previously unreleased studio outtakes. 2CDs and 2 vinyl records, beautifully packaged.

Led Zeppelin – Coda Super Deluxe Edition: now £69.56

Was £108.54! Zep's last album gets a bad reputation but this super deluxe box really did unearth some extras. 3 CDs, 3 vinyl records, an art print and a book.

Led Zeppelin II Super Deluxe Edition: was £116.22, now £81.50

Led Zeppelin II, newly remastered and approved by Jimmy Page, including an additional CD and LP of previously unreleased studio outtakes. 2CDs and 2 vinyl records, beautifully packaged with alternate sleeve.



Led Zeppelin - Presence Super Deluxe Edition: now £80.50

Another of Led Zeppelin's recent Super Deluxe boxsets, with a decent discount for Prime Day. Newly remastered and approved by Jimmy Page, including an additional CD and LP of previously unreleased studio outtakes. 2CDs and 2 vinyl records, beautifully packaged with alternate sleeve.

The Rolling Stones - Honk (triple Vinyl)

Was £30.99, now £21.50

The new Stones collection on triple vinyl, Honk collects 36 essential Stones’ tracks – including eight Top 10 singles, Brown Sugar, Tumbling Dice, Angie, It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (But I Like It), Fool To Cry, Miss You, Emotional Rescue and Start Me Up.

The Beatles White Album Deluxe Edition 4 LP set

Originally £67.99, reduced for Prime Day to £54.24 – 20% off.

Presented in a lift-top box with a four-page booklet, the limited edition Deluxe 4LP vinyl set presents the 2LP album in a faithful, embossed reproduction of its original gatefold sleeve with the fold-out poster and portrait photos, paired with the 2LP Esher Demos in an embossed gatefold sleeve.

Status Quo – Singles Collection (1990-1999) boxset

Was £119.99, now £73.50

Featuring all the 7" singles from the decade, some on 7" vinyl for the first time, this Limited-Edition release offers sixteen 7" black heavyweight vinyl records housed in a rigid lift-off lid box, plus a booklet with quotes and chart history of each single along with a selection of rare foreign covers and memorabilia.

David Bowie – A New Career In A New Town (1977 - 1982) vinyl Was £198.94, now £139.50

Includes: 84 Page hardback book, Low (remastered) (1LP), "Heroes" (remastered) (1LP), “Heroes” E.P. (remastered) (12” Single), Stage (remastered) (2LP Yellow Vinyl), Stage (2017) (remastered) (3LP), Lodger (remastered) (1LP), Lodger (Tony Visconti 2017 Mix) (1LP), Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) (1LP), Re:Call 3 (single versions, non-album singles and B-sides) (remastered) (2LP).

Van Halen – Deluxe vinyl boxset: was £62.80, now £43.50

With newly remastered versions of their 1978 eponymous debut and, randomly, their sixth studio album, 1984, along with a brand new live album Tokyo Dome Live In Concert, as a 6LP deluxe set.

Metallica – …And Justice for All Deluxe LP Boxset

Was £168.94, now £118.50

21 discs of …And Justice For All? You got it! This limited edition deluxe numbered boxset includes the album remastered on 180-gram double LP and CD, three live LPs, picture disc, eleven CDs + four DVDs featuring unreleased content, MP3 download card of all audio, tour laminate, set of four patches, Pushead print, lyric folder and sheets and a 120-page hardcover book with never-before-seen photos + stories.

Elton John – Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (double vinyl)

Was £23.99, now £14.50

Elton's 7th studio and the one that consolidated his success. Reissued to celebrate its 40th anniversary, it was available at a very reasonable £14.50. Also available: Madman Across The Water and TumbleWeed Connection.

Creedence Clearwater Revival – The Studio Albums Collection (Half-Speed Masters), vinyl boxset: was £180.04, now £113.50

The complete Creedence Clearwater Revival studio output; from 1968 to 1972 on 180-gram vinyl, mastered at half-speed at Abbey Road Studios, plus an 80-page book featuring new liner notes, historic photos and band ephemera. Albums included in the box are: Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bayou Country, Green River, Willy and the Poor Boys, Cosmo's Factory, Pendulum and Mardi Gras.