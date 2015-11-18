Ben Harper & Criminals confirm comeback album

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals will release their first album in eight years on April 8, they’ve confirmed.

Call It What It Is, the follow-up to 2007’s Grammy-nominated Lifeline, is described as “an incisive, bold, poetic statement that could only come from one of popular music’s most essential, cohesive and dynamic ensembles.”

Recording sessions came after a successful reunion tour earlier this year. The outfit will embark on another extensive run of shows in New Zealand, Australia, the US and Canada ahead of its release.

Harper recently said: “Making music again with the Innocent Criminals has been a priority for a while now. I was time.”

Call It What It Is arrives via Stax Records.