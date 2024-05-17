Beardfish re-sign to InsideOut Music and will reissue fifth album Destined Solitaire

Swedish prog rock quartet Beardfish have announced that they have re-signed to their old record label, InsideOut Music, and will release a special 15th-anniversary vinyl version of their fifth studio album Destined Solitaire on July 19. You can watch a video trailer for the release below.

Beardfish's reformation was confirmed last November with the band posting photographs of themselves in the studio and the announcement of an appearance at this year's We Låve Rock Festival in Norway.

“These are super exciting times for Beardfish with us being back together as a band," they state. "We’re just finishing up our first new album in nine years and we’re working with Inside Out again, our favourite record label on the planet!

"We’re also really happy that Destined Solitaire, one of my personal favourites in the Beardfish catalogue, is turning 15 years old this year and that it’s finally gonna be available on some hot wax! It’s been remastered for vinyl, has lengthy liner notes from yours truly (rambling on!) and it looks and sounds fantastic!"

Originally formed back in 2001, today Beardfish Rikard Sjöblom, David Zackrisson, Magnus Östgren and Robert Hansen. They released eight studio albums until their disbandment in 2016. The band's forthcoming ninth album will see the light of day later in 2024.

Alongside We Låve Rock Festival, Beardfish will also play the final version of Night Of The Prog Festival this simmer and are confirmed for next year's of Cruise To The Edge.

Destined Solitaire has been newly remastered, and will feature a fold-out 6-page LP-booklet with the full cover artwork, and new liner notes.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pre-order Destined Solitaire.