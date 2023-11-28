Swedish proggers Beardfish are back!

Swedish prog rock quartet Beardfish seem to have reformed, if a flurry of recent activity on their social media pages is correct, Most recently the band shared a selfie from the studio with the legend 'follow us in the studio', as well as opening an official Instagram Page.

The band have beenn inactive since they announced they had broken up in 2016 following the release of their eighth album +4626-COMFORTZONE in 2015. Following that mainman Rikard Sjöblom recorded three more albums with his Gungfly project. Sjöblom also joined UK prog rockers Big Big Train in an official capacity in 2014.

Earlier this year it was announced that Beardfish would play their very first show since 2015, appearing at next year's We Låve Rock Festival in Norway alongside Moon Safari, The Chronicles Of Father Robin, Seven Impale, Anders Buaas, A.C.T. and Lumsk. The event takes place in Asker Kulturhus in May 2024.

The band have also een announced for the very final Night Of The Prog Festival in germany in July, and have just posted a clip on Instagram of bassist Robert Hansen playing in the studio as yet. Watch this space...