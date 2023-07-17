Bassist Charlie Cawood joins UK proggers Kyros

Kyros will introduce new bassist Charlie Cawood at live dates in August and September

Charlie Cawood
Charlie Cawood, who has worked with The Anchoress, Anathema, Knifeworld, the Mediaeval Baebes among other, has been announced as the new bassist for UK synth prog quartet Kyros.

"I'm very excited to be joining the brilliantly talented members of Kyros for the next stage of their sonic adventure," says Cawood, who replaces the recently departed Peter Episcopo. "Shelby, Joey, and Robin have welcomed me kindly, and I can't wait to share the stage with them. Will this bold new endeavour yield miserable triumph or glorious failure? Let's find out together."

Cawood will make his live bow with the band at the Wokingham Festival on August 28 and the band have just announced two more live dates at The Musician in Leicester on September 4 and  The Fiddler's Elbow in Camden, London on September 6, followed by an appearance at the prog day at the Walled Garden Festival on September 10.

Support for the Leicester and London shows comes from young UK prog rockers Ihlo and Grace Hayhurst.

Get tickets.

