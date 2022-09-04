Grace Hayhurst announces new single I'm In A Battle Against My Brain

By Jerry Ewing
published

Prog multi-instrumentalist Grace Hayhurst will release new single I'm In A Battle Against My Brain on September 9

Prog multi-instrumentalist Grave Hayhurst has announced she will release her new single, I'm In A Battle Against My Brain, on September 9, along with a video for the new song which will premiere on Hayhurst's YouTube channel.

Hayhurst worked with Kyros's Shelby Logan Warne, drummer Robin Johnson and guitarist Joey Frevola on the new single, which was recorded at Old Street Studios in London.

Hayhurst, who originally trained classically on piano and French horn, followed her love of progressive music by taking up guitar and bass aged 18. She released the Existence Is Temporary EP in 2021 and has also appeared at both the Progspace lockdown festival stream and last year's High Taste At Home festival.

The self-released I'm In A Battle Against My Brain will be available as a CD single from September 9 on Hayhurst's Bandcam page, as well as all streaming services. The physical CD features audio from Hayhurst's Progspace festival performance as well as from the High Taste At Home festival.

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.