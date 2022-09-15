Mediaeval Baebes to release new album of Yuletide carols and Winter hymns

Mediæval Bæbes will release new seasonal album MydWynter in November

Mediæval Bæbes
Choral proggers Mediaeval Baebes have announced that they will release a new seasonal themed album, MydWinter, on November 25.

The new album, the group's eleventh, acts as a loose sequel to 2013’s Christmas-themed Of Kings And Angels, which reworked several well known seasonal favourites.

MydWynter is a darker reminder of the pre-Christian origins of the winter festival. Produced and arranged by Queen Bæbe Katharine Blake, previously founder of the recently revived Miranda Sex Garden, MydWynter (the album title is a gentle nod to Ari Aster’s unsettling pagan horror movie Midsommar) accepts that not every winter mystery can be wholly illuminated.

MydWynter featres a new take on the classic Carol Of The Bells, while Spanish hymn Ríu Ríu Chíu feature the Bæbes Superchoir, ten women singing together in the former snooker room of six-time world champion Steve Davis, who now devotes the space to musical pursuits. Davis’s bandmate in The Utopia Strong, multi instrumentalist Michael York plays many parts on the record, alongside usual Baebes collaborator Charlie Cawood.

At the same time the band will be touring the UK throughout December.

Mediaeval Baebes December tour dates:
Dec 4: Cardiff Acapela Studio
Dec 6; Milton Keynes The Stables
Dec 7: Bolton Parish Church of St Peter
Dec 8: Leeds Minster
Dec 9: Stoke On Trent Stoke Minster
Dec 10: Newcastle The Cathedral Church of St Nicholas
Dec 11: King’s Lynn St Nicholas’ Chapel
Dec 15: Truro Cathedral
Dec 16: Chagford St Michael’s Church
Dec 17: Glastonbury St John The Baptist Church
Dec 18: Sandwich St Mary’s Art Centre
Dec 19: Colchester Arts Centre
Dec 20: Horsham St Mary’s Church
Dec 21: London Heath Street Baptist Church, NW3

Mediæval Bæbes

