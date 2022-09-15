Mediaeval Baebes to release new album of Yuletide carols and Winter hymns

Choral proggers Mediaeval Baebes have announced that they will release a new seasonal themed album, MydWinter, on November 25.

The new album, the group's eleventh, acts as a loose sequel to 2013’s Christmas-themed Of Kings And Angels, which reworked several well known seasonal favourites.

MydWynter is a darker reminder of the pre-Christian origins of the winter festival. Produced and arranged by Queen Bæbe Katharine Blake, previously founder of the recently revived Miranda Sex Garden, MydWynter (the album title is a gentle nod to Ari Aster’s unsettling pagan horror movie Midsommar) accepts that not every winter mystery can be wholly illuminated.

MydWynter featres a new take on the classic Carol Of The Bells, while Spanish hymn Ríu Ríu Chíu feature the Bæbes Superchoir, ten women singing together in the former snooker room of six-time world champion Steve Davis, who now devotes the space to musical pursuits. Davis’s bandmate in The Utopia Strong, multi instrumentalist Michael York plays many parts on the record, alongside usual Baebes collaborator Charlie Cawood.

At the same time the band will be touring the UK throughout December.

Mediaeval Baebes December tour dates:

Dec 4: Cardiff Acapela Studio

Dec 6; Milton Keynes The Stables

Dec 7: Bolton Parish Church of St Peter

Dec 8: Leeds Minster

Dec 9: Stoke On Trent Stoke Minster

Dec 10: Newcastle The Cathedral Church of St Nicholas

Dec 11: King’s Lynn St Nicholas’ Chapel

Dec 15: Truro Cathedral

Dec 16: Chagford St Michael’s Church

Dec 17: Glastonbury St John The Baptist Church

Dec 18: Sandwich St Mary’s Art Centre

Dec 19: Colchester Arts Centre

Dec 20: Horsham St Mary’s Church

Dec 21: London Heath Street Baptist Church, NW3

