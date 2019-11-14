Bargain alert: get up to 59% off all four Kate Bush vinyl box sets

Last year, we reported that all 10 of Kate Bush’s studio albums were set to be reissued in a series of four box sets.

Each record was remastered by Bush and James Guthrie, and was reissued on CD and vinyl. Also included in the collection were rare tracks and cover versions.

All the albums featured the original artwork, with new artwork on the individual packs. The cover art for the CDs contained in the first box were redesigned using elements from the originals.

Well, now you can pick them up for a veritable bargain, because Amazon UK are currently selling the sets for as little as £36.92 a pop. That's a hefty drop from the £89.99 it was selling for a few months ago, so grab them while you can.

