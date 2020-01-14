Bad Wolves tackle alcohol addiction in video for new track Sober

Bad Wolves have released a video for their new single Sober.
It’s the latest material taken from the band’s second studio album N.A.T.I.O.N., which launched in October last year through Eleven Seven.
The song and video address the issue of alcohol addiction, with frontman Tommy Vext saying: “This song was a unique opportunity to talk about addiction not only from the perspective of the addict but also from the perspective of their loved ones.
“The message is very different from traditional songs that seem to always perpetuate a mentality of self-victimisation, which is exactly the kind of misguided thinking that perpetuates the mental obsessive side of alcoholism and addiction.
“In the end, the moral of the story is about holding on to not giving up on ourselves or the people who are trying – who are really, really trying to make and better themselves.”
Bad Wolves will head out on tour across Europe with Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth next week. Their first show will take place at Helsinki’s Hartwall Arena on January 20. Find a full list of dates below.
Bad Wolves: N.A.T.I.O.N.
Bad Wolves 2020 tour with Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth
Jan 20: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland
Jan 22: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden
Jan 23: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Jan 24: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Jan 26: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands
Jan 28: Paris Zenith, France
Jan 30: Cardiff Arena, UK
Jan 31: London Wembley Arena, UK
Feb 03: Berlin Max-Schmeling Halle, Germany
Feb 04: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Feb 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Feb 08: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany
Feb 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Feb 10: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Feb 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland
Feb 14: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic
Feb 16: Milan Alcatrazz, Italy
Feb 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Feb 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
Feb 20: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary