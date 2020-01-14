Bad Wolves tackle alcohol addiction in video for new track Sober

Bad Wolves have released a video for their new single Sober.

It’s the latest material taken from the band’s second studio album N.A.T.I.O.N., which launched in October last year through Eleven Seven.

The song and video address the issue of alcohol addiction, with frontman Tommy Vext saying: “This song was a unique opportunity to talk about addiction not only from the perspective of the addict but also from the perspective of their loved ones.

“The message is very different from traditional songs that seem to always perpetuate a mentality of self-victimisation, which is exactly the kind of misguided thinking that perpetuates the mental obsessive side of alcoholism and addiction.

“In the end, the moral of the story is about holding on to not giving up on ourselves or the people who are trying – who are really, really trying to make and better themselves.”

Bad Wolves will head out on tour across Europe with Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth next week. Their first show will take place at Helsinki’s Hartwall Arena on January 20. Find a full list of dates below.

Bad Wolves: N.A.T.I.O.N.

Tommy Vext and Bad Wolves are back with N.A.T.I.O.N., the follow-up to their 2018 album Disobey. The record features the lead tracks I'll Be There, Killing Me Slowly and Sober.View Deal

Bad Wolves 2020 tour with Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth

Jan 20: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland

Jan 22: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Jan 23: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jan 24: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jan 26: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Jan 28: Paris Zenith, France

Jan 30: Cardiff Arena, UK

Jan 31: London Wembley Arena, UK

Feb 03: Berlin Max-Schmeling Halle, Germany

Feb 04: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Feb 08: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Feb 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 10: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Feb 14: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic

Feb 16: Milan Alcatrazz, Italy

Feb 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Feb 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 20: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary