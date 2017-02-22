Bad Brains frontman HR has brain surgery

Bad Brains frontman HR – aka Paul Hudson – has undergone brain surgery.

He announced he was to have an operation earlier this month, after his wife Lori Hudson, who is also his full-time caregiver, lunched a GoFundMe campaign so fans could help support the vocalist who has a neurobiological disorder.

The news was confirmed by the filmmakers behind the documentary Finding Joseph I: An Oral History of HR From Bad Brains.

They say on Facebook: “HR’s surgery went well. He is now in an ICU bed. His wife Lori said he looks good.”

His wife previously said that HR had been suffering from cluster headaches nicknamed Suicide Syndrome. She added: “The headaches come randomly, with no warning, at all hours of the day and night – but for him, they are much worse at night.

“The intensity of the headaches is so great that he yells, cries out, groans, and sobs – repeatedly, every few minutes, for most of the night.

“He can’t work. He has no quality of life. If you call him and ask how he is, he will say, ‘Everything’s okay,’ because that’s just how he is. But everything is not okay.”

HR now faces a two-month recovery period, with fans still encouraged to donate what they can to the GoFundMe campaign.

The top 10 best Bad Brains songs