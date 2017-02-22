Tech-Fest 2017: Chelsea Grin, The Faceless join lineup

Another 15 bands have been announced for this year’s Tech-Fest.
The Metal Hammer-sponsored event will take place at Newark Showground, UK, on July 6-10.
It was previously announced that artists including The Black Dahlia Murder, Obscura, Aborted, The Algorithm and Hacktivist had been announced for the 2017 event.
And they’ve now been joined by Chelsea Grin, The Faceless, Beyond Creation, Igorrr, Uneven Structure, Humanity’s Last Breath, Exivious, Panzerballett, Persefone, DSME, Virvum, Ghost Iris, James Norbert Ivanyi, Sleep Token and Dreamwaves.
Organisers say: “Tech-Fest 2017 is starting off with their heaviest line-up to date – and this looks set to be the festival’s best year.”
Tickets for the event are available directly through the Tech-Fest website, while a full list of all names announced so far can be found below.
Tech-Fest 2017 - lineup so far
The Black Dahlia Murder (UK Exclusive)
Chelsea Grin
Obscure (UK Exclusive)
Aborted
The Faceless (UK Exclusive)
Beyond Creation (UK Exclusive)
The Arusha Accord
Hacktivist
INGESTED
The Algorithm
Oceans Ate Alaska
Dyscarnate
Igorrr
Uneven Structure
Humanity’s Last Breath (UK Exclusive)
Exivious (UK Exclusive – Final UK Show)
Carcer City
Exist Immortal
Panzerballett (UK Exclusive)
Sarah Longfield
Persefone
Alaska
The Fine Constant
Within Destruction
DSME (Drewsif Stalin’s Musical Endeavors)
Virvum (UK Exclusive)
Ghost Iris
James Norbert Ivanyi
Sleep Token
Dreamwaves