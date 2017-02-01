Bad Brains frontman HR to undergo brain surgery

Bad Brains frontman HR - aka Paul Hudson - has confirmed he’ll have brain surgery later this month.

His wife Lori Hudson, who is also his full-time caregiver, lunched a GoFundMe campaign last year so fans could help support the vocalist who has a neurobiological disorder.

She said: To give you an idea of what he’s dealing with, cluster headaches are nicknamed ‘Suicide Syndrome.’

“The headaches come randomly, with no warning, at all hours of the day and night – but for him, they are much worse at night. The intensity of the headaches is so great that he yells, cries out, groans, and sobs – repeatedly, every few minutes, for most of the night.

“He can’t work. He has no quality of life. If you call him and ask how he is, he will say, ‘Everything’s okay,’ because that’s just how he is. But everything is not okay.”

Now HR has confirmed he’ll have surgery on February 21.

He tells Loudwire: “My wife took me to the hospital so I would learn about what was going on in my head, because I was experiencing bad headaches at the time. And the doctor came to me and he said we’re going to have a surgery.”

He’s been taking a “cocktail of pharmaceuticals” and adds: “I’ve been dealing with spiralina, wheatgrass, goldenseal and Vitamin A, D and C. I did experience some improvement with these.”

In 2015, Bad Brains guitarist Dr Know had to be put on life support after being admitted to hospital with an unspecified health issue.

A book about HR’s life was recently released titled Finding Joseph I: An Oral History of HR From Bad Brains.

The 10 best Bad Brains songs, chosen by Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach