Avenged Sevenfold release Live At The Grammy Museum acoustic album

Avenged Sevenfold have launched a new album titled Live At The Grammy Museum.

It was recorded at the venue’s Clive Davis Theater in Los Angeles in October this year and was the Californian outfit’s first-ever acoustic performance.

On the night, the band were interviewed by Los Angeles Times pop music critic Mikael Wood before the performance, with A7X backed by a string section.

It’s also been revealed that a portion of the album’s proceeds will go towards the Grammy Museum’s education initiatives, “which seek to inspire youth to the enduring qualities and cultural significance of music.”

To mark the release, the band have also shared a video of their performance of Roman Sky from the show.

Live At The Grammy Museum is now available to buy. Find the tracklist and cover art below, along with Avenged Sevenfold’s 2018 tour dates and the Roman Sky video.

Avenged Sevenfold Live At The Grammy Museum tracklist

Opening Introduction to As Tears Go By As Tears Go By Introduction to Hail To The King Hail To The King Introduction to Roman Sky Roman Sky Introduction to Exist Exist Introduction to So Far Away So Far Away

Avenged Sevenfold The Stage World Tour confirmed 2018 shows

Jan 12: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jan 14: Grand Rapids The Van Andel Arena, MI

Jan 16: Reading Santander Arena, PA

Jan 17: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Jan 24: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Jan 25: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Jan 27: Sioux Falls Denny Sandford Premier Center, SD

Jan 31: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Feb 02: North Little Rock Verizon Center, AR

Feb 03: Evansville Ford Center, IN

Feb 06: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Feb 08: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Feb 09: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

Feb 11: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Jun 08: Download Festival, UK

