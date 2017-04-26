Avenged Sevenfold premiere God Damn video

Avenged Sevenfold have released a video for their track God Damn.

It features on the US outfit’s seventh album The Stage, which was sneak-released on October 28 last year, with the promo coming after the band issued a teaser clip last week.

Frontman M. Shadows tells Billboard: “There’s a bunch of ideas that were thrown into the mixing bowl there – but the main idea was to get fans involved and make sure the kids knew this is a song full of energy first and foremost.

“But at the same time, we wanted the technological hint in there, so as the video progresses you start seeing things glitching out and all of a sudden the world turns digital.”

He adds: “By the end, there’s a little nod to the lyrics – you see an eyeball kind of in there as an Easter egg, which is kind of big brother watching what we do the whole time as the humans turn into a digital world.”

The video was directed by Anders Rostad and was filmed earlier this year in California.

Avenged Sevenfold are currently on tour across North America. Find a full list of their live dates below.

May 05: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre, VA

May 07: Kannapolis Charlotte Motor Speedway, NC

May 09: Hershey Giant Center, PA

May 10: Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium, MD (with Metallica, Volbeat)

May 12: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA (with Metallica, Volbeat)

May 14: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jun 07: Denver Sports Authority Field, CO (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jun 09: Newton Iowa Speedway, IA

Jun 11: Houston NRG Stadium, TX (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jun 14: San Antonio Alamodome, TX (with Metallica)

Jun 16: Dallas AT&T Stadium, TX (with Metallica)

Jun 18: Chicago Soldier Field, IL (with Metallica)

Jun 19: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino Resort, MI (with In This Moment)

Jul 05: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 09: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 10: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH (with Volbeat)

Jul 11: Cadott Chippewa Valley Festival Site, WI

Jul 12: Detroit Comerica Park, MI (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 13: Oshkosh Ford Festival Park, WI

Jul 14: Cadott Rock Fest Amphitheatre, WI

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 18: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH (with Volbeat)

Jul 19: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 28: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA (with A Day To Remember)

Jul 29: Los Angeles Rose Bowl, CA (with Metallica, Gojira)

Jul 31: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 03: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 04: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 06: San Diego Petco Park, CA (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 09: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 11: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 12: Boise Ford Idaho Centre, ID (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB (with Metallica, Gojira)

