Avenged Sevenfold tease new video for God Damn

Avenged Sevenfold have shared a short clip of their upcoming video for God Damn.

The track features on the US outfit’s seventh album The Stage, which was sneak-released on October 28 last year and notched up 76,000 sales during its first seven days.

The full video for God Damn will arrive on April 26 – and it comes after guitarist Zacky Vengeance previously revealed the band were planning a “spectacular” promo for the track.

He told TeamRock: “We’ve been talking really seriously about doing something for God Damn. And I think we will take it in a completely different direction than The Stage. What direction I don’t quite know.

“But being the biggest cynic and critic of modern music videos, it’s going to have to be something really spectacular or else I don’t even file like there’s a point in doing the video.”

On how he develops the concepts behind the band’s videos, he added: “I start in my own head with the most fucked up scenarios in videos that I can think of that will blow people’s minds. And then I start working backwards from there and think how we can turn it into a video that people can watch.

“I try to think so far out of the box. I throw away 99% of my ideas because they start so far into left field, but every now and again something will catch, like The Stage. I’m so truly proud of that video, but I look forward to trying to top it.

“We’ll do something and I promise it’ll be worth watching.”

Avenged Sevenfold are currently on tour across North America. Find a full list of their live dates below.

Apr 22: Las Vegas Events Center, NV

May 05: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre, VA

May 07: Kannapolis Charlotte Motor Speedway, NC

May 09: Hershey Giant Center, PA

May 10: Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium, MD (with Metallica, Volbeat)

May 12: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA (with Metallica, Volbeat)

May 14: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jun 07: Denver Sports Authority Field, CO (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jun 09: Newton Iowa Speedway, IA

Jun 11: Houston NRG Stadium, TX (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jun 14: San Antonio Alamodome, TX (with Metallica)

Jun 16: Dallas AT&T Stadium, TX (with Metallica)

Jun 18: Chicago Soldier Field, IL (with Metallica)

Jun 19: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino Resort, MI (with In This Moment)

Jul 05: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 09: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 10: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH (with Volbeat)

Jul 11: Cadott Chippewa Valley Festival Site, WI

Jul 12: Detroit Comerica Park, MI (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 13: Oshkosh Ford Festival Park, WI

Jul 14: Cadott Rock Fest Amphitheatre, WI

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 18: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH (with Volbeat)

Jul 19: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 28: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA (with A Day To Remember)

Jul 29: Los Angeles Rose Bowl, CA (with Metallica, Gojira)

Jul 31: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 03: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 04: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 06: San Diego Petco Park, CA (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 09: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 11: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 12: Boise Ford Idaho Centre, ID (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB (with Metallica, Gojira)

