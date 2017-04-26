Bring Me The Horizon won’t go "super heavy" on next album

Bring Me The Horizon keyboardist Jordan Fish says their next album won’t be “super heavy.”

They took a different direction on 2015’s That’s The Spirit, with frontman Oli Sykes previously hinting they could “push it a bit weirder” on their next studio release.

And while plans have yet to be finalised on what will be their sixth album, Fish says he’s sure about certain elements.

He tells the BBC’s Rock Show with Daniel P Carter: “There’s a few things I know it won’t be. It’s not going to be a pop record – I don’t think we’d ever do a straight, boring pop record.

“It’s not going to be a super, super heavy record either. We’ll probably take bits from what we did on Sempiternal, bits from what we did on That’s The Spirit and take if off in another direction.

“As long as it’s interesting and exciting, that’s all I really care about.”

He continues: “I understand there’s probably a load of people who want us to be super heavy, and a load of people who only like the last album, who don’t like the heavier stuff. That’s just the nature of being in a band that’s changed styles so much.

“We just want to write something good. Where it sits genre-wise is something someone else can worry about.”

Bring Me The Horizon wrapped up a North American tour with Underoath and Beartooth earlier this month.

