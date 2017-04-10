Orange Goblin to open Metal Hammer Golden Gods

Orange Goblin will open this year’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods with Orange Amplification.

The band will kick off the 15th annual event at London’s IndigO2 at The O2 on Monday, June 12, which will be hosted by Fozzy frontman and WWE megastar Chris Jericho.

Last year, frontman Ben Ward helped organised a crowdfunding campaign for Metal Hammer, Classic Rock and Prog staff who were made redundant when their parent company collapsed in late December.

And Metal Hammer editor Merlin Alderslade reports he’s delighted to welcome Orange Goblin to the biggest metal event of the year.

He says: “Keeping in the spirit of Metal Hammer itself, the Golden Gods are an awards show by fans, for fans, and few bands in our history have personified that mantra better than Orange Goblin.

“Ben Ward and his comrades were a beacon of unification for metalheads around the world when Metal Hammer’s future looked uncertain last year – and we couldn’t be more delighted to have them officially kick off the show that will be cementing the magazine’s place back at the very heart of our scene.

“Plus, they know how to throw a party. See you down the front – and trust us when we say we have some more amazing Gods announcements coming very soon…”

Voting is now underway with fans able to register their favourites by visiting the Metal Hammer Golden Gods website.

See the full list of nominations below.

Editorial-chosen awards include Riff Lord presented by Century Media, Defender Of The Faith presented by Orange Amplification, Album Of The Year, Icon, Inspiration, Spirit Of Hammer and The Golden God.

Metal Hammer Golden Gods full list of nominees

Best New Band

Zeal & Ardor

Venom Prison

Brutai

Puppy

Ocean Grove

Best Underground Band

Perturbator

Neurosis

Royal Thunder

Pallbearer

Anaal Nathrakh

Best UK Band

Bury Tomorrow

Architects

While She Sleeps

Tesseract

Orange Goblin

Best International Band presented by Nuclear Blast

Metallica

Opeth

Alter Bridge

Avenged Sevenfold

Korn

Breakthrough

Code Orange

Creeper

Oathbreaker

Ho99o9

Avatar

Best Live Band

Steel Panther

Letlive

Killswitch Engage

Mastodon

Ghost

Dimebag Darrell ‘Shredder’

Joel O’ Keeffe (Airbourne)

Kiko Loureiro (Megadeth)

Phil Manansala (Of Mice & Men)

Ben Bruce (Asking Alexandria)

Ben Weinman (The Dillinger Escape Plan)

Best Independent Label

Nuclear Blast

Cooking Vinyl

Deathwish

Season Of Mist

Basick

Game Of The Year

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

Overwatch

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Iron Maiden: The Legacy Of The Beast

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Five minutes alone with Orange Goblin's Ben Ward