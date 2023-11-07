One of our favorite budget turntables just hit its lowest price of the year – save 20% for a limited time

If you’re after a new turntable but you’ve been waiting for this year’s Black Friday record player deals to land, then you’re in luck with this brilliant early deal on a top-rated deck. While Amazon’s official Black Friday deals are yet to drop, you can currently get a hefty 20% off Audio-Technica’s much-lauded AT-LP3BK turntable, enabling you to jump on the vinyl bandwagon while saving serious dollar.
How much exactly will you save? Well, this belt-drive turntable usually retails for $249, but today you can pick it up for just $199. That’s an absolute snip when you consider that this particular record player features in our guide to the best budget turntables, and earned a coveted 5-star rating in our rave review where we exclaimed: “for ease-of-use and sound quality, Audio-Technica's fully automatic, belt-drive record deck is hard to beat at this price point. Team it with a decent pair of speakers and we guarantee you won't be disappointed.”
Audio-technica AT-LP3 BK:
Was $249, now $199
In one of the best deals we’ve seen so far this year on audio equipment, Audio-Technica has chopped 20% off the price of its brilliant budget AT-LP3BK record player. Considering how good this turntable is, it was already a catch at $249 – but now it’s been reduced to $199, it’s a real bargain. Why not use the money you save to buy some music in this year’s Black Friday vinyl sales?
Walk into any music store and you’ll quickly realise that vinyl is very much back in fashion. We wholly approve of this record-playing renaissance – after all, what’s not to like about dropping a needle onto a classic album and hearing it blaring out of the speakers in all its organic finery?
Of course, you’ll need a turntable to enjoy this experience – and one of the most attractive offerings out there for the budget conscious is the Audio-Technica AT-LP3BK. The Japanese brand’s reputation speaks for itself, and this fully automatic, belt-driven turntable lives up to expectations.
Features such as a universal headshell, a balanced tonearm and an anti-resonance, die-cast platter combine to deliver the kind of stability you’d expect from record players costing twice the price, while a handy selector switch means that you can swap out the turntable’s AT91R dual moving magnet cartridge with a moving coil one if you so wish. The built-in preamp is the icing on the cake.
Explore loads more discounts and early Black Friday deals on audio equipment on our Black Friday music deals page.