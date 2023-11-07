One of our favorite budget turntables just hit its lowest price of the year – save 20% for a limited time

If you’re after a new turntable but you’ve been waiting for this year’s Black Friday record player deals to land, then you’re in luck with this brilliant early deal on a top-rated deck. While Amazon’s official Black Friday deals are yet to drop, you can currently get a hefty 20% off Audio-Technica’s much-lauded AT-LP3BK turntable , enabling you to jump on the vinyl bandwagon while saving serious dollar.

How much exactly will you save? Well, this belt-drive turntable usually retails for $249, but today you can pick it up for just $199. That’s an absolute snip when you consider that this particular record player features in our guide to the best budget turntables , and earned a coveted 5-star rating in our rave review where we exclaimed: “for ease-of-use and sound quality, Audio-Technica's fully automatic, belt-drive record deck is hard to beat at this price point. Team it with a decent pair of speakers and we guarantee you won't be disappointed.”

Audio-technica AT-LP3 BK: Was $249 , now $199

In one of the best deals we’ve seen so far this year on audio equipment, Audio-Technica has chopped 20% off the price of its brilliant budget AT-LP3BK record player. Considering how good this turntable is, it was already a catch at $249 – but now it’s been reduced to $199, it’s a real bargain. Why not use the money you save to buy some music in this year’s Black Friday vinyl sales ?

Walk into any music store and you’ll quickly realise that vinyl is very much back in fashion. We wholly approve of this record-playing renaissance – after all, what’s not to like about dropping a needle onto a classic album and hearing it blaring out of the speakers in all its organic finery?

Of course, you’ll need a turntable to enjoy this experience – and one of the most attractive offerings out there for the budget conscious is the Audio-Technica AT-LP3BK. The Japanese brand’s reputation speaks for itself, and this fully automatic, belt-driven turntable lives up to expectations.

Features such as a universal headshell, a balanced tonearm and an anti-resonance, die-cast platter combine to deliver the kind of stability you’d expect from record players costing twice the price, while a handy selector switch means that you can swap out the turntable’s AT91R dual moving magnet cartridge with a moving coil one if you so wish. The built-in preamp is the icing on the cake.