At The Gates launch video for new track A Stare Bound In Stone

At The Gates - To Drink From The Night Itself 1. Der Widerstand

2. To Drink From The Night Itself

3. A Stare Bound In Stone

4. Palace Of Lepers

5. Daggers Of Black Haze

6. The Chasm

7. In Nameless Sleep

8. The Colours Of The Beast

9. A Labyrinth Of Tombs

10. Seas Of Starvation

11. In Death They Shall Burn

12. The Mirror Black

At The Gates have released an animated video for their new track A Stare Bound In Stone.

It’s the latest track taken from the Swedish outfit’s upcoming album To Drink From The Night Itself, which will launch on May 18 via Century Media Records.

At The Gates previously released a promo for the new record’s title track.

Frontman Tomas Lindberg says: “For the second single, we wanted this menacing stormer, fast aggressive verses, heavy chorus and an evil mantra of an ending.

“This, for me, depicts the desperate, urgent mood of the record. I think it could be one of the most aggressive songs we have ever written.

“This album is so diverse, and includes so much different elements that it is hard to boil down those essences to just one song. This song has a lot of them, though, more to come soon.”

The band collaborated with Twilight 13 Media’s Costin Chioreanu on the video – and Lindberg has praised his work on the shoot.

He says: “We wanted to work with Costin on this one, as he is an essential part of this record. We felt that he knew exactly what kind of emotions we wanted to get across, and how to capture them artistically.

“I see this video as a brilliant complement to the song. Enjoy!”

At The Gates will head out on tour again next month, with dates planned in the Far East and Europe – including a set at the UK’s Bloodstock festival.

At The Gates 2018 tour dates

May 03: Bangkok Hollywood Awards, Thailand

May 05: Manila Pulp Summer Slam, Philippines

May 06: Singapore Scape

May 29: Tokyo O-East, Japan

May 30: Nagoya Electric Lady Land, Japan

May 31: Osaka Umeda Trad, Japan

Jun 21: Halden Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 22: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark

Jun 23: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 29: Verona Rock The Castle Festival, Italy

Jun 30: Helsinki Tuska, Finland

Jul 12: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 14: Gävle Gefle Metal Fest, Sweden

Jul 28: Essen Nord Open Air, Germany

Aug 04: Saint-Maurice-De-Gourdans Sylak Open Air, France

Aug 11: Jaromer Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 12: Derbyshire Bloodstock Open Air, UK

Aug 16: Dinkelsbühl Summer Breeze Open Air, Germany