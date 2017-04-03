At The Drive-In launch video for new track Hostage Stamps

At The Drive-In have released an animated video for their new track Hostage Stamps.

The song will feature on the band’s upcoming album in•ter a•li•a which will launch on May 5 and is their first record since 2000’s Relationship Of Command.

The video was directed by Rob Shaw and Damon Locks and uses stop-motion and digital animation to depict faceless militaristic figures holding a man captive.

At The Drive-In vocalist Cedric Bixler-Zavala describes the song as “like walking through the hallway in some war-torn ghetto and reading the writing on the wall.”

He continues: “When you hear things like, ‘Raise your nithing pole,’ I don’t think anyone will know what that is right away, but when you look it up, it’s this curse. We are going to be victorious. Here’s the fucking head on the stake in front of our army. We’re coming back.

“It’s reading the writing on the wall. It’s going and keeping your ear to the ground and listening to the heartbeat of young people.”

At The Drive-In will head out on the road next month for a run of shows and will play the UK’s Reading and Leeds festivals in August.

At The Drive-In in•ter a•li•a tracklist

No Wolf Like The Present Continuum Tilting At The Univendor Governed By Contagions Pendulum In A Peasant Dress Incurably Innocent Call Broken Arrow Holtzclaw Torrentially Cutshaw Ghost-Tape No.9 Hostage Stamps

May 06: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

May 08: Phoenix Marquee Theatre, AZ

May 09: San Diego Soma, CA

May 12: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA

May 13: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA

May 17: Mexico City Pepsi Center, Mexico

Jun 07: Austin Stubb’s, TX

Jun 09: San Antonio Aztec Theatre, TX

Jun 10: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Jun 12: Dallas Southside Ballroom, TX

Jun 13: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK

Jun 15: Denver The Fillmore, CO

Jun 17: St paul Palace Theatre, MN

Jun 18: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Jun 20: Columbus Express Live!, OH

Jun 21: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH

Aug 15: St. Polten FM4 Frequency Festival, Austria

Aug 16-19: Paredes De Coura Festival, Portugal

Aug 16-19: Kiewit Pukkelpop Festival, Belgium

Aug 25-27: Leeds Festival, UK

Aug 25-27: Reading Festival, UK

