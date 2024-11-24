Asymmetric Universe share video for "technically challenging" new single Opaco

Italian instrumental, prog-metal fusion duo Asymmetric Universe have shared a video for their brand new single Opaco.

The duo, brothers Federico and Nicolò Vese, signed to InsideOutMusic earlier this year

"Opaco is the most technically challenging song we have ever composed. It’s inspired by the modern guitar style of bands like Animals As Leaders, Polyphia but with a genre-bending jazz sections inspired by Pat Metheny, Victor Wooten, Jacob Collier, " the pair say. "We wanted to set aside the heavy arrangement of the previous song in order to sound like a jazz/metal quartet.”

The bothers formed Asymmetric Universe in 2018, with the idea of pushing the limits of modern prog and fusing disparate genres, they combine metal with jazz and ambient music, alongside chamber orchestration.

They have released two EPs, 2019's When Reality Disarticulates and 2023's The Sun Would Disappear As I Imagined All The Stars, the latter mixed by Forrester Savell and mastered by Ermin Hamidovic. The pair have also played live supporting Ne Obliviscaris and Caligula's Horse.

Since signing with InsideOut Asymmetric Universe have also released the single Don't Go Too Early.

