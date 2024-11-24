Asymmetric Universe share video for "technically challenging" new single Opaco

By
( )
published

Italian prog fusion duo Asymmetric Universe recently signed with InsideOutMusic

Asymmetric Universe
(Image credit: Press)

Italian instrumental, prog-metal fusion duo Asymmetric Universe have shared a video for their brand new single Opaco.

The duo, brothers Federico and Nicolò Vese, signed to InsideOutMusic earlier this year

"Opaco is the most technically challenging song we have ever composed. It’s inspired by the modern guitar style of bands like Animals As Leaders, Polyphia but with a genre-bending jazz sections inspired by Pat Metheny, Victor Wooten, Jacob Collier, " the pair say. "We wanted to set aside the heavy arrangement of the previous song in order to sound like a jazz/metal quartet.”

The bothers formed Asymmetric Universe in 2018, with the idea of pushing the limits of modern prog and fusing disparate genres, they combine metal with jazz and ambient music, alongside chamber orchestration.

They have released two EPs, 2019's When Reality Disarticulates and 2023's The Sun Would Disappear As I Imagined All The Stars, the latter mixed by Forrester Savell and mastered by Ermin Hamidovic. The pair have also played live supporting Ne Obliviscaris and Caligula's Horse.

Since signing with InsideOut Asymmetric Universe have also released the single Don't Go Too Early.

ASYMMETRIC UNIVERSE - Opaco (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube ASYMMETRIC UNIVERSE - Opaco (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube
Watch On
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.