Italian prog fusion duo Asymmetric Universe sign with InsideOutMusic

Prog specialists InsideOutMusic have announced the signing of Italian instrumental, prog-metal fusionists Asymmetric Universe on a worldwide deal to the label and the band have shared a video for their brand new single Don't Go Too Early, which you can watch below.

The duo, bothers Federico and Nicolò Vese formed the band in 2018, with the idea of pushing the limit of modern prog and fusing disparate genres, they combine metal with jazz & ambient music, alongside chamber orchestration.

The band have released two EPs, 2019's When Reality Disarticulates and 2023's The Sun Would Disappear As I Imagined All The Stars, the latter mixed by Forrester Savell and mastered by Ermin Hamidovic. The pair have also played live supporting Ne Obliviscaris and Caligula's Horse.

“We are so excited to join such a big family as InsideOutMusic," the pair enthuse. "Being part of a team with legendary artists and bands that we’ve been listening to since we started studying music, is a dream come true!

Our new single, Don’t Go Too Early, is a mixture of fusion-jazz, aggressive progressive metal, wind quartet arrangements and an avant-garde string quartet orchestration, that brings a unique colour to complex yet catchy music. We can’t wait to share with you all the music we are already working on!"

"Asymmetric Universe are a perfect example of the kind of exciting, instrumental guitar music making waves right now, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to add them to the label’s roster, and be a part of their bright future," adds Freddy Palmer of InsideOutMusic in the UK.