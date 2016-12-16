Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop announces solo shows

Asking Alexandria’s Danny Worsnop has announced two “intimate” solo shows in the UK.

The singer-songwriter will perform at Leeds’ Crash Records on February 12 and Kingston’s Banquet Records on February 15 next year.

He’ll be promoting his debut solo album, The Long Road Home, which is due out on February 17. Fans can get tickets for the in-store events by pre-ordering his album either through Crash Records or Banquet Records.

Worsnop released a video for his single Mexico last month – a concept which he’d envisioned while drunk at a bar in Columbus, Ohio.

He told TeamRock: “That first verse just jumped right out of my eighteenth glass of Jameson and right into my mind. I immediately excused myself and waited for the lightning to strike. I then proceeded to pace outside the bar singing into my phone until the song was done, which was probably about 20 minutes later.”

“I had the video in my head from that exact moment and was very excited to realise it. I had already written the treatment when I was introduced to Blake Judd, with whom I worked at getting what was in my mind onto film.

“This song was so much fun to write, record, and film, which is appropriate as however much it is in ways about being exhausted and done with one’s reality, it is at its core a fun upbeat song about letting loose.”

Worsnop returned to his former band Asking Alexandria in October following vocalist Denis Stoff’s acrimonious departure.

Danny Worsnop The Long Road Home artwork

Danny Worsnop The Long Road Home tracklist

Prozac Mexico I Feel Like Shit Anyone But Me High I Got Bones Quite A While Don’t Overdrink It I’ll Hold On Midnight Woman Same Old Ending The Man

