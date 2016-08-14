Asking Alexandria’s Ben Bruce to sit out European tour

Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce will sit out the band’s short European tour this month as he awaits the arrival of his baby daughter.

He’s issued a statement and says while it’ll feel strange not to be on the road, he hopes fans will understand his decision, as the band continue to support fourth album The Black – their first with Denis Stoff on vocal duties.

Bruce says: “As you may be aware, I won’t be joining the lads on this short European run. This is the first time I’ve not joined the guys and it’s really saddening and a very strange feeling – but I know they are going to be just fine and they are going to kill it for you guys.

“The reason I can’t be on this run is due to the fact that I am expecting the arrival of my baby girl any time now and as you all know, myself, the lads and this band has always lived by ‘family first.’ This is an incredibly exciting time in my life and I cannot wait to introduce you all to my little angel. I hope you guys understand why I can’t be at the shows.”

He also reports the band are planning live dates in early 2017 across the UK and Europe, with details to follow next month.

Bruce adds: “I have the privilege of letting you guys know this early – in September we will be announcing an incredible UK and European tour for the beginning of the year, so don’t worry I am coming for you.

“Thank you all for your endless amount of love and support. I’ll be at these few shows in spirit. Give the guys all the love in the world and sing my parts at the top of your lungs. I’ll see you all next year.”

There’s no word yet if the band will replace Bruce on the 10-date tour.

Following their European dates, Asking Alexandria will head out on an extensive North American tour to mark the 10th anniversary of Sumerian Records with labelmates Born Of Osiris, I See Stars, After The Burial, Upon A Burning Body and Bad Omens.

Asking Alexandria 2016 European tour

Aug 15: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Aug 16: London Koko, UK

Aug 18: Summer Breeze Open Air, Germany

Aug 19: Open Air Gampel, Switzerland

Aug 20: Elbriot Festival, Germany

Aug 21: Cologne Gloria Theater, Germany

Aug 23: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Aug 24: Strand Festival, Hungary

Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK

Sumerian Records: 10 Years In The Black tour, featuring Asking Alexandria

Oct 25: Seattle Showbox Sodo, WA

Oct 27: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Oct 28: Boise Knitting Factory, Idaho

Oct 29: Salt Lake City Complex, Utah

Oct 31: Omaha Slowdown, NE

Nov 01: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Nov 04: Cleveland Agora, OH

Nov 06: Montreal Metropolis, QB

Nov 07: Toronto Phoenix, Ontario

Nov 09: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Nov 10: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Nov 11: Portland State Theatre, ME

Nov 12: Worcester Palladium, ME

Nov 14: New York Webster Hall, NY

Nov 15: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Nov 16: Baltimore Ram’s Head Live, MD

Nov 18: Norfolk NorVa Theatre, VA

Nov 19: Charlotte Amos Southend, NC

Nov 20: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Nov 21: Ft Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Nov 23: Tampa Ritz, FL

Nov 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Nov 26: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX

Nov 27: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Nov 28: Lubbock Lone Star Pavilion, TX

Nov 29: Albuquerque El Rey Theater, NM

Dec 01: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Dec 02: San Diego SOMA, CA

Dec 03: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA

Dec 04: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Dec 06: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ

