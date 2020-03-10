Asking Alexandria announce UK and European tour

Asking Alexandria have announced details of a 2020 tour, which will take in dates in Russia, Ukraine, the UK and mainland Europe

The band have lined up a total of 24 shows – including their first gigs in the UK for two years

The band will play throughout October and November in support of their upcoming studio album Like A House On Fire.

Guitarist Ben Bruce says: “We are coming home. We have been waiting for so long to announce our UK and European tour and we cannot fucking wait to get back to you guys!

“We have spent a long time building this stage show to make it the biggest and most exciting show we have ever toured with.

“So UK and Europe, let’s light this world up like a house on fucking fire. We will see you soon!”

Asking Alexandria will release Like A House On Fire on May 15 through Sumerian Records and last week launched the new track Antisocialist. Like A House On Fire will also include the singles They Don't Want What We Want and The Violence.

Speaking about follow-up to their 2017 self-titled record, Bruce said: “There are songs about triumph, strength and resilience. There are songs about losing love, losing passion and losing faith.

“There are songs about moving on to new things and song’s celebrating our journey. This album is filled with love and passion from the five original members of Asking Alexandria."

Asking Alexandria will also head out on the road this spring across the US with Falling In Reverse, Wage War and Hyro The Hero.

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Asking Alexandria: Like A House On Fire

Asking Alexandria: Like A House On Fire US Tour

Apr 30: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ

May 02: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

May 03: Anaheim House Of Blues Anaheim, CA

May 05: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

May 07: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

May 08: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

May 09: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

May 12: Orlando House Of Blues, FL – House Of Blues Orlando (Asking Alexandria and Falling In Reverse only)

May 14: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA

May 15: Charlotte The Fillmore Charlotte, NC

May 16: North Myrtle Beach House Of Blues, SC

May 17: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

May 19: Silver Spring The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

May 20: Montclair The Wellmont Theater, NJ

May 22: Huntington Paramount Theater, NY

May 23: Boston House Of Blues, MA

May 24: Philadelphia Franklin Music Hall, PA

May 26: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI (No Falling In Reverse)

May 27: Detroit Fillmore, MI

May 30: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

May 31: Minneapolis The Fillmore, MN

Asking Alexandria: Like A House On Fire UK, European, Russian Tour

Oct 14: Moscow Adrenaline Stadium, Russia

Oct 15: St Petersburg A2, Russia

Oct 17: Kiev Stereoplaza, Ukraine

Oct 19: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Oct 20: Manchester Academy, UK

Oct 21: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Oct 23: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Oct 25: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

Oct 27: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Oct 28: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany

Oct 30: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden

Oct 31: Oslo Vulkan Arena, Norway

Nov 02: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Nov 03: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Nov 04: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Nov 06: Prague Forum Karlin Club, Czech republic

Nov 07: Vienna Otttakringer Brauerei, Austria

Nov 08: Budapest Akvarium Klub, Hungary

Nov 10: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Nov 11: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy

Nov 13: Barcelona Apolo 1, Spain

Nov 14: Madrid LAB, Spain

Nov 17: Paris Machine De Moulin Rouge, France

Nov 18: Brussels AB Ballroom, Belgium

1. House On Fire

2. They Don't Want What We Want

3. Down to Hell

4. Antisocialist

5. I Don't Need You

6. All Due Respect

7. Take Some Time

8. One Turns To None

9. It's Not Me (It's You)

10. Here's to Starting Over

11. What's Gonna Be

12. Give You Up

13. In My Blood

14. The Violence

15. Lorazepam