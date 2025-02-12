Asia to perform first three albums over three nights at Trading Boundaries in April

The new-look Asia line-up featuring keyboard player Geoff Downes, John Mitchell (It Bites, Lonely Robot, Kino, Frost* and more), Planet X drummer Virgil Donati and Harry Whitley, have announced three intimate live shows at Trading Boundaries where they will perform the band's first three albums over the three nights.

Asia will appear at Trading Boundaries on April 10, 11 and 12 and the shows will subsequently concentrate on Asia (10), Alpha (11) and Astra (12), the latter which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

Downes relaunched Asia early last year, following performing with Mitchell and Whitley, along with his Yes colleagues Billy Sherwood and Jay Schellen at the John Wetton tribute show, also at Trading Boundaries, back in 2023 to much acclaim. With Carl Palmer busy with his Return Of Emerson Lake & Palmer live tour drummer Virgil Donati was added to the line-up. The band toured the US last year to much acclaim.

"It was that the John Wetton tribute last August really reminded me how much Asia’s music belongs on the stage," Downes told Prog recently. "The response to it all was literally… spine-chilling. We were accompanied by some amazing musicians on the night, and I’m delighted that both John Mitchell and Harry Whitley, from the Asia segment, will be joining me with the addition of Virgil Donati."

Roger Dean, who created the memorable artwork for all three of these Asia albums, will have original paintings and prints available to view and purchase at his gallery, also at the venue.

