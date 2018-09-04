Ash premiere video for new single Confessions In The Pool

Ash have released a video for their new single Confessions In The Pool.

The song has been taken from the band’s latest album Islands, which launched in May this year via Infectious Music.

Speaking about the promo, Ash say: “The video is a surreal play on the song title. It takes the Confessions idea and runs with it so far it becomes surreal meditation on belief and salvation in the modern age. Blessed are the cheese makers!”

Ash will head out on tour across North America later this month, before returning to the UK and Europe for further shows in October and December.

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Ash previously released a video for their track Annabel from the follow-up to 2015’s Kablammo!.

Ash 2018 tour dates

Sep 14: New York Mercury Lounge, NY

Sep 15: Allston Brighton’s Music Hall, MA

Sep 17: Toronto The Velvet Underground, ON

Sep 19: Chicago Schubas, IL

Sep 21: Los Angeles the Echo, CA

Sep 22: San Francisco Brick & Mortar, CA

Oct 16: Sheffield Leadmill, UK

Oct 17: Glasgow Garage, UK

Oct 19: Bristol SWX, UK

Oct 20: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Oct 21: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Oct 23: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Oct 24: London O2 Forum, UK

Dec 02: Zurich Sachsen, Switzerland

Dec 03: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Dec 04: Munich Strom, Germany

Dec 06: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany

Dec 07: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Dec 10: Kjellerup Vega Jr, Denmark

Dec 11: Stockholm Nalen Klubb, Swede

Dec 12: Oslo Parkteatret, Norway

Dec 14: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Dec 15: Antwerp Kavka, Belgium

Dec 16: paris La Maroquinerie, France

Dec 18: Cork Cyprus Avenue, Ireland

Dec 19: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Dec 20: Belfast Limelight, UK