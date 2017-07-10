Are Nine Inch Nails about to release their new EP?

Nine Inch Nails leader Trent Reznor has hinted that fans can expect some activity from the band later this week.

Over the weekend, Reznor posted a tweet simply saying: “Next week,” leading to speculation that their new EP could be here within days.

In June, Nine Inch Nails revealed that they were planning to launch an EP this summer to coincide with their planned live dates across the US, which will get under way later this month.

Reznor said: “Did you know there’s a new top-secret Nine Inch Nails EP that will be released before the first shows we do this summer?

“Did you know Not The Actual Events was the first part of a trilogy of related EPs that will be released about six-eight months apart?

“Now you do. More information on this shortly.”

Not The Actual Events was released back in December 2016, with Reznor teaming up with his long-time collaborator Atticus Ross for the five-track record.

Reznor said at the time: “It’s an unfriendly, fairly impenetrable record that we needed to make. It’s an EP because that ended up being the proper length to tell that story.”

Late last month, Nine Inch Nails appeared on an episode of David Lynch and Mark Frost’s Twin Peaks: The Return, playing Not The Actual Events track She’s Gone Away.

Reznor and Lynch had previously worked together – Reznor scored the soundtrack to the director, screenwriter and producer’s 2013 film The Lost Highway, while Lynch directed the band’s video for Come Back Haunted the same year.

Find Nine Inch Nails’ tour dates below.

Jul 23: Los Angeles FYF Fest, CA

Jul 30: New York Panorama Festival, NY

Sep 15: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

