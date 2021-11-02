Archive release video for moving new single Shouting Within

UK modern prog collective Archive have released a video for their moving new single Shouting Within, which you can watch below. The new video features Archive vocalist Holly Martin conveying striking lyrics of anger, vulnerability and fear.

“In the past two years we’ve been seeing how constant fear and uncertainty can impact human connections," she explains. "Writing Shouting Within, we were talking about how people have been feeling so angry, so paralysed and so vulnerable getting caught in the divide. Craving connection but fearing contact. So many theories, stories, highs and lows. It’s hard to suppress the inner rage that grows from that."

Shouting Within is taken from Archive's upcoming new album Call To Arms And Angels which will be released through PIAS on April 8. The new album, the band's twelfth, will be a 17 track double album (triple vinyl LP) recorded at RAK studios in London. Produced by long time collaborator Jérome Devoise, it is the band’s first studio album since 2016’s The False Foundation.

“To reflect on these times as artists brought up a darkness and an anger, but also a strange kind of inspiration that was at times unsettling," says keyboard player Darius Keeler of the new album. "It really made us appreciate the power of music and how lucky we are to be able to express our feelings in this way. It seems there is light at the end of the tunnel, but there are always shadows within that light.”

Archive will shortly be announcing news about their Super 8 documentary which is accompanied by the Super 8 soundtrack that is available as part of the deluxe editions of the album.

Pre-order Call To Arms And Angels.

(Image credit: Press)

Archive: Call To Arms And Angels

CD1

1. Surrounded By Ghosts

2. Mr Daisy

3. Fear There And Everywhere

4. Numbers

5. Shouting Within

6. Daytime Coma

7. Head Heavy

8. Enemy

9. Every Single Day

CD2

1. Freedom

2. All That I Have

3. Frying Paint

4. We Are The Same

5. Alive

6. Everything’s Alright

7. The Crown

8. Gold