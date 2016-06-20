Architects cancel North American tour

Architects have announced that their North American tour is cancelled due to a family emergency.

The band were also forced to pull out of their European festival tour earlier this month, including their appearance at Download Festival. The US and Canada trek was to begin on July 8 at Montreal’s Club Soda in Quebec, Canada.

A statement on behalf of the band reads: “Due to a family emergency, Architects are forced to cancel their upcoming North American tour.

“They hate to let you guys down and would appreciate all of your understanding and support. The band would like to ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Ticket refunds will be given at point of purchase.

Architects released their latest album All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us last month via Epitaph Records.

Jul 08: Montreal Club Soda, QC

Jul 09: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Jul 10: London London Music Hall, ON

Jul 11: Detroit Shelter, MI

Jul 13: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL

Jul 14: Minneapolis Cabooze, MN

Jul 15: Lawrence Granada, KS

Jul 16: Denver Summit, CO

Jul 18: Seattle Studio Seven, WA

Jul 20: Sacramento Boardwalk, CA

Jul 21: San Francisco Slims, CA

Jul 22: Pomona Glasshouse, CA

Jul 23: Tucson Club XS, AZ

Jul 25: Dallas Monkey Bar N Grill, TX

Jul 26: San Antonio Korova, TX

Jul 27: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Jul 29: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Jul 30: Greensboro Arizona Petes, NC

Jul 31: Baltimore Ottobar, MD

Aug 01: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA

Aug 02: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Aug 04: Worcester Palladium, MA

Aug 05: New York Gramercy, NY

