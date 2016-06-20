Asking Alexandria tease autumn US headline tour

Asking Alexandria have a US headline tour penned in for this autumn, Ben Bruce confirms.

The metalcore outfit have a number of festival appearances scheduled over the coming months before they kick off their American trek later this year. They’re promoting their latest album The Black – their first with vocalist Denis Stoff – which launched in March.

Guitarist Bruce admits the band were advised not to stream their album on Spotify following its release to maximise record sales – but they decided it was worth “taking the hit” to get a bigger audience.

He tells AltPress: “We got told to boycott Spotify for the first week or month, and we had to make a decision to say, ‘No, we don’t want to do that.’ While it definitely lessens your album sales – quite a lot – it’s still a much wider audience.

“We just wanted to get our album out to as many people as possible. So, to us, it was worth taking the hit with record sales to have people to listen to the record and hopefully enjoy it.”

Meanwhile, former vocalist Danny Worsnop recently said that he split with Asking Alexandria last year because they had lost their “artistic integrity.” He’s since turned his attention to his band We Are Harlot and his solo career – with debut album The Prozac Sessions expected in the near future.

Further details of Asking Alexandria’s US tour plans will be revealed in due course.

Jun 25: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Jul 15: Rock USA, WI

Jul 17: Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 21: St Louis Ready Room, MO

Jul 22: Gathering Of The Juggalos, OH

Aug 13: Dirtfest, MI

Aug 15: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Aug 16: London Koko, UK

Aug 18: Summer Breeze Open Air, Germany

Aug 19: Open Air Gampel, Switzerland

Aug 20: Elbriot Festival, Germany

Aug 21: Cologne Gloria Theater, Germany

Aug 23: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Aug 24: Strand Festival, Hungary

Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK

