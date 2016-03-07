Architects detail All Our gods album

Architects have confirmed details of their upcoming album and released a video for the first single.

A Match Made In Heaven is taken from All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us, which will be released on May 27 via Epitaph Records.

On the album recording process, frontman Sam Carter says the band left “everything we had in the studio.” They add that it’s the heaviest and darkest work they’ve ever produced.

This month the band were cleared by the Architects’ Registration Board (ARB) to continue using their name after retired architect Ray Bryant reported the band to the profession’s regulatory body.

Architects have a number of European dates lined up for 2016, including an appearance at Download.

Architects All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us tracklist

Nihilist Deathwish Phantom Fear Downfall Gone With The Wind The Empty Hourglass A Match Made In Heaven Gravity All Love is Lost From The Wilderness Memento Mori

Jun 03: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 04: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 07: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Jun 08: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Jun 09: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 11: Download Festival, UK

Jun 13: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Jun 14: Budapest Park, Hungary

Jun 15: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Jun 18: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France