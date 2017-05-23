Arch Enemy announce new album Will To Power

Arch Enemy have announced that their 10th studio album will be released later this year.
The follow-up to 2014’s War Eternal will be titled Will To Power – and it’ll launch on September 8 via Century Media Records.
Guitarist Michael Amott says: “After many months of writing and recording in the studio we are delighted to have finally completed work on our 10th studio album Will To Power. We are looking forward to sharing new music with you soon.”
He adds: “We are equally excited to announce the first leg of our Will To Power world tour. Can’t wait to play new and old songs for our fans, see you all soon!”
Those dates will get underway in July and will see Arch Enemy play shows across Europe and Russia. Find a full list of Arch Enemy’s live shows below.
Further album details will be released in due course.
Arch Enemy 2017 tour dates
Jul 06: Ballenstedt Rock Harz Festival, Germany
Jul 08: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain
Jul 12: Dunaujvaros Rockmaraton Festival, Hungary
Jul 15: Gavle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden
Aug 04: Snina Rock Pod Kamenom Festival, Slovakia
Aug 05: Ostrava Plamenech, Czech Republic
Aug 07: Majano Festival, Italy
Aug 08: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria
Aug 10: Villena Leyendas Del Rock, Spain
Aug 11: Vagos Metal Fest, Portugal
Aug 12: Leeuwarden Into The Grave, Netherlands
Aug 13: Bloodstock Open Air, UK
Sep 15: Innsbruck Music Hall, Austria
Sep 16: Linz Posthof, Austria
Sep 17: Ljubljana Cvetlicarna, Slovenia
Sep 18: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia
Sep 20: Bucharest Quantic Club Open Air Stage, Romania
Sep 21: Sofia Universiada Hall, Bulgaria
Sep 22: Athens Piraeus 117 Academy, Greece
Sep 23: Thessaloniki Principal Club Theater, Greece
Sep 25: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia
Sep 26: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Sep 27: Vilnius Loftas, Lithuania
Sep 29: Riga Melna Piektdiena, Latvia
Sep 30: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia
Oct 01: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
Oct 03: Minsk Re:Public, Belarus
Oct 04: St Petersburg Aurora, Russia
Oct 06: Novosibrisk Otdyh, Russia
Oct 08: Ekaterinburg Tele Club, Russia
Oct 10: Moscow Yotaspace, Russia
Oct 11: Samara Zvezda, Russia
