Arch Enemy announce new album Will To Power

Arch Enemy have announced that their 10th studio album will be released later this year.

The follow-up to 2014’s War Eternal will be titled Will To Power – and it’ll launch on September 8 via Century Media Records.

Guitarist Michael Amott says: “After many months of writing and recording in the studio we are delighted to have finally completed work on our 10th studio album Will To Power. We are looking forward to sharing new music with you soon.”

He adds: “We are equally excited to announce the first leg of our Will To Power world tour. Can’t wait to play new and old songs for our fans, see you all soon!”

Those dates will get underway in July and will see Arch Enemy play shows across Europe and Russia. Find a full list of Arch Enemy’s live shows below.

Further album details will be released in due course.

Jul 06: Ballenstedt Rock Harz Festival, Germany

Jul 08: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 12: Dunaujvaros Rockmaraton Festival, Hungary

Jul 15: Gavle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden

Aug 04: Snina Rock Pod Kamenom Festival, Slovakia

Aug 05: Ostrava Plamenech, Czech Republic

Aug 07: Majano Festival, Italy

Aug 08: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria

Aug 10: Villena Leyendas Del Rock, Spain

Aug 11: Vagos Metal Fest, Portugal

Aug 12: Leeuwarden Into The Grave, Netherlands

Aug 13: Bloodstock Open Air, UK

Sep 15: Innsbruck Music Hall, Austria

Sep 16: Linz Posthof, Austria

Sep 17: Ljubljana Cvetlicarna, Slovenia

Sep 18: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia

Sep 20: Bucharest Quantic Club Open Air Stage, Romania

Sep 21: Sofia Universiada Hall, Bulgaria

Sep 22: Athens Piraeus 117 Academy, Greece

Sep 23: Thessaloniki Principal Club Theater, Greece

Sep 25: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia

Sep 26: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Sep 27: Vilnius Loftas, Lithuania

Sep 29: Riga Melna Piektdiena, Latvia

Sep 30: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia

Oct 01: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Oct 03: Minsk Re:Public, Belarus

Oct 04: St Petersburg Aurora, Russia

Oct 06: Novosibrisk Otdyh, Russia

Oct 08: Ekaterinburg Tele Club, Russia

Oct 10: Moscow Yotaspace, Russia

Oct 11: Samara Zvezda, Russia

