Stone Sour announce European tour and launch Song #3 video

Stone Sour have announced a 21-date European winter tour.

The dates will kick off in Copenhagen on November 15 and wrap up with a set at Milan’s Alcatraz on December 15. The run of shows includes a total of six UK performances.

Corey Taylor, Josh Rand, Roy Mayorga, Johny Chow and Christian Martucci will be supported by The Pretty Reckless on all dates with the exception of the Paris show on November 24.

To mark the announcement, Stone Sour have released a video for their new track Song #3 which shows the band going through several costume changes – one of which sees frontman Taylor sporting a blond mullet.

Watch it below.

The track is taken from Stone Sour’s upcoming album Hydrograd which is out on June 30 via Roadrunner Records.

Speaking previously about the album, Taylor said: “We have six singles on this album. I’m really excited – this album is great because it’s got elements of everything. It’s got the heavy energy of the 80s, there’s punk moments, there’s hard rock moments – all the great amalgam of music.

“There’s even jazz and hip-hop moments, it’s really, really cool. It’s probably the coolest album I’ve made since the first Slipknot album. I feel very confident making that statement because it’s so good.”

Find a list of Stone Sour’s European tour dates below.

Nov 15: Copenhagen The Gray Hall, Denmark

Nov 16: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Nov 17: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 19: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 20: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 22: Brussels AB, Belgium

Nov 23: Eindhoven Klokgebouw, Netherlands

Nov 24: Paris Bataclan, France

Nov 26: Luxembourg Luxepo, Luxembourg

Nov 27: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 29: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Nov 30: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 01: Brighton Centre, UK

Dec 04: London O2 Academy Briston, UK

Dec 05: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 08: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 10: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Dec 11: Munich Zenith, Germany

Dec 12: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Dec 14: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Dec 15: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Stone Sour Hydrograd tracklist

YSIF Taipei Person/Allah Tea Knievel Has Landed Hydrograd Song #3 Fabuless The Witness Trees Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I) Thanks God It’s Over St. Marie Mercy Whiplash Pants Friday Knights Somebody Stole My Eyes When The Fever Broke

Stone Sour return with epic new track Fabuless

