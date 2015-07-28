Arcane Roots name EP, launch video

Arcane Roots have revealed full details of their upcoming EP, which is entitled Heaven And Earth.

They’ve launched a video for lead track If Nothing Breaks, Nothing Moves, which appears on the October release via Easy Life / Sony Red. It’s their first release since drummer Daryl Atkins announced he’d remain part of the band but wouldn’t continue touring with them.

Frontman Andrew Groves says: “If Nothing Breaks, Nothing Moves is a promise to our fans to give it our all every single show. I purposely made it the first on the record, and the first single, so I would have to make that promise each night.

“I wanted the video to embody and reflect the song entirely, to show all the struggle and frustration but, also show the internal fight to be who I’d always wanted to be. Everything you then see on the screen is real – I just concentrated on singing the words and holding my breath.”

Tracklist

1. If Nothing Breaks, Nothing Moves 2. When Did The Taste Leave Your Mouth 3. Leaving 4. Slow Dance 5. Vows & Ceremony