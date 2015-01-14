Trending

Arcane confirm album No.3

By Prog  

Anathema and Queensryche tourmates launch Known/Learned after crowdfunder hit target in 3 days

null

Australian prog metal outfit Arcane will release third album Known/Learned in March.

Described as a story that’s told without using the “traditional concept album” approach, the double-disc set aims to “depict fragmented moments in the lives of a father and his daughter – their loss, their love, their journey.” Hear lead track Instinct below.

Arcane, who have toured Australia with Anathema, Queensryche and many others, completed recording after a crowdfunding campaign that hit its target in just three days.

Known/Learned is available via Sensory Records in Australia on January 20, and it goes on sale in the UK on March 2.

Tracklist

Disc 1

  1. Hunter, Heart & Home

  2. Little Burden

  3. Impatience & Slow Poison

  4. Known

  5. Nightingale’s Weave

  6. Eyes For The Change

  7. Keeping Stone-Water Awake

  8. Promise (Part 1)

Disc 2

  1. Promise (Part 2)

  2. Unturning

  3. Instinct

  4. Womb (In Memoriam)

  5. Selfsame

  6. Holding Atropos

  7. Keeping Stone

  8. Learned

See more Prog news