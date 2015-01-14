Arcane confirm album No.3

Australian prog metal outfit Arcane will release third album Known/Learned in March.

Described as a story that’s told without using the “traditional concept album” approach, the double-disc set aims to “depict fragmented moments in the lives of a father and his daughter – their loss, their love, their journey.” Hear lead track Instinct below.

Arcane, who have toured Australia with Anathema, Queensryche and many others, completed recording after a crowdfunding campaign that hit its target in just three days.

Known/Learned is available via Sensory Records in Australia on January 20, and it goes on sale in the UK on March 2.

Tracklist

Disc 1

Hunter, Heart & Home Little Burden Impatience & Slow Poison Known Nightingale’s Weave Eyes For The Change Keeping Stone-Water Awake Promise (Part 1)

Disc 2