Arcane confirm album No.3

Australian prog metal outfit Arcane will release third album Known/Learned in March.
Described as a story that’s told without using the “traditional concept album” approach, the double-disc set aims to “depict fragmented moments in the lives of a father and his daughter – their loss, their love, their journey.” Hear lead track Instinct below.
Arcane, who have toured Australia with Anathema, Queensryche and many others, completed recording after a crowdfunding campaign that hit its target in just three days.
Known/Learned is available via Sensory Records in Australia on January 20, and it goes on sale in the UK on March 2.
Tracklist
Disc 1
Hunter, Heart & Home
Little Burden
Impatience & Slow Poison
Known
Nightingale’s Weave
Eyes For The Change
Keeping Stone-Water Awake
Promise (Part 1)
Disc 2
Promise (Part 2)
Unturning
Instinct
Womb (In Memoriam)
Selfsame
Holding Atropos
Keeping Stone
Learned