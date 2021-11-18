Apple AirPods Pro drop to just £199 ahead of Black Friday - their lowest price yet

Love listening to your favourite tunes on the go? Then this awesome Black Friday deal will be music to your ears. For a limited period only, Amazon customers can get the Apple AirPods Pro with a MagSafe charging case for the bargain price of £199 . The RRP for these noise-cancelling earphones is £239, meaning you'll save a whopping £40 – in fact, this is the cheapest they’ve been on Amazon UK since launch.

Read our full AirPods Pro review

We've already seen some amazing Black Friday wireless headphone deals this year, but this one has to be right up there with the best. Marrying superb sound quality with a stunning design and a super-comfy fit, Apple's range-topping true wireless earbuds deliver a listening experience that music lovers will cherish. And with a MagSafe charging case being thrown in as part of this money-saving package, you can keep those tunes coming all day long (up to 20 hours, in fact).

Apple AirPods Pro: Was £239 Apple AirPods Pro: Was £239 , now £199 at Amazon

Like all the best Black Friday deals, this one made us do a double-take. We love the Apple AirPods Pro here at Louder, so the chance to get our hands on a pair sub-£200 filled us with a sense of excitement that we hadn't experienced since Limp Bizkit surprise-dropped their new album. If you want to get in on the action, you'd best hurry as this Black Friday deal is only available for a short time!

Whether you love playing Guns N' Roses, GWAR or Genesis, you'll want to ensure you have a set of headphones that'll do your music justice. The Apple AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds are a fantastic choice, offering the kind of quality and comfort we've come to expect from the Cupertino brand. Promising exceptional clarity and powerful bass, the AirPods Pro deliver a lifelike listening experience that's made even more immersive by the 'buds active noise cancelling technology. With a customisable fit and more than 24 hours of battery life (when paired with a MagSafe charging case), these Apple earphones are a must-have accessory for music fans on the move.

Need more evidence? The Apple AirPods Pro have been a massive hit with customers on Amazon, scoring an impressive 4.7 out of five based on over 70,000 ratings. With the retail giant slashing the price on these premium earbuds from £239 to £199 – enabling you to make a saving of £40 – we reckon this Black Friday deal is a no-brainer.