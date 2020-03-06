Anubis release new video for White Ashes

Australian prog sextet Anubis have released the third single from their forthcoming new album Homeless. You can watch the whole of White Ashes below.

"Of course, we had no idea of the events that would unfold here, but White Ashes has become such an important song on the record for us," lead singer and keyboard player David Eaton tells Prog. It’s spookily prophetic. Musically it channels a Seasons End era Marillion vibe - the chorused guitars and big analog pads. Marillion have been my favourite band since high school and it feels very much flavoured that way. The vocal melodies soar in a very familiar way."

The band's new album Homeless will be released on March 10. It's the first the band have written specifically with the LP format in mind, with two ‘sides’ of continuous music spread over nine songs.

The full tracklisting is:

1. Reflective

2. Entitled

3. White Ashes

4. Home

5. Homeless

6. The Tables Have Turned

7. Sirens

8. In Shadows

9. Gone