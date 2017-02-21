Anneke Van Giersbergen’s Vuur give studio update

Anneke Van Giersbergen’s new band Vuur have released a video showing them working on their debut album.

The singer unveiled the project in December, calling their material “heavy, melodic and progressive.”

She’s joined in the group – which is Dutch for Fire – by drummer Ed Warby, bassist Johan VanStarum, vocalist Marcela Bovio along with guitarists Ferry Duijsens and Jord Otto.

The lineup formed the backbone of Arjen Lucassen and Van Giersbergen project The Gentle Storm, who released their album The Diary in 2015.

Van Giersbergen says: “We have just finished writing and we’re now in the middle of pre-production in the studio.

“I’ve wanted for such a long time, because we tour so much and see so many countries and cities, to make a kind of concept album about the cities we’ve visited.”

She adds: “Often I have a strong feeling for a city. It can be anything – sometimes I visualise a city as a man or a character, or sometimes something happened in that city and I want to write about that.”

No firm release date has been set for the as-yet-untitled album, but Van Giersbergen previously hinted at a late 2017 launch.

In 2015 Van Giersbergen released Day After Yesterday – a box set containing her first four solo albums under the Agua De Annique name.