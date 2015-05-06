Anneke van Giersbergen reveals box set

Anneke van Giersbergen will release a box set titled Day After Yesterday on June 15, she’s confirmed.

The collection, to be released via InsideOut, contains her first four solo albums under the Agua De Annique name: Air from 2007, Pure Air and In Your Room from 2009 and 2010’s Live In Europe.

The box set will also contain additional photographs, artwork and extensive liner notes.

Van Giersbergen says: “When I started my solo career in 2007 I felt the sky was the limit. The four albums under the Agua De Annique tag mark a very important part of my career and my life in general.

“The freedom to explore various musical styles and forms was very exciting. It also gave me the opportunity to collaborate with many artist friends.”

The former The Gathering singer released her collaborative project with Arjen Lucassen titled The Diary under The Gentle Storm banner in March. She’s also working with Kari Rueslatten and Liv Kristine in the Sirens.

Day After Yesterday tracklist

Disc 1: Air

Beautiful One 2. Witnesses 3. Yalin 4. Day After Yesterday 5. My Girl 6. Take Care of Me 7. Ice Water 8. You Are Nice! 9. Trail of Grief 10. Come Wander With Me 11. Sunken Soldiers Ball 12. Lost and Found 13. Asleep 14. Notthemostprettygirl (bonus track)

Disc 2: Pure Air

The Blower’s Daughter (feat. Danny Cavanagh) 2. Beautiful One (feat. Niels Geusebroek) 3. Wild Flowers 4. Day After Yesterday (feat. Marike Jager) 5. Come Wander with Me (feat. Kyteman) 6. Valley of the Queens (feat. Arjen Lucassen) 7. To Catch a Thief (feat. John Wetton) 8. Ironic 9. What’s the Reason? (feat. Niels Geusebroek) 10. Yalin 11. Somewhere (feat. Sharon den Adel) 12. Witnesses 13. The Power of Love

** Disc 3: In Your Room**

Pearly 2. Hey Okay! 3. I Want 4. Wonder 5. The World 6. Sunny Side Up 7. Physical 8. Home Again 9. Wide Open 10. Longest Day 11. Just Fine 12. Adore

Disc 4: Live In Europe