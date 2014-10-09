Phoebe comes out of the Shadows

Anna Phoebe has launched a video for her track Mostar, taken from upcoming solo album Between The Shadow And The Soul.

The former Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Jethro Tull violinist launches the work on October 20.

She says: “The track is influenced by traditional Balkan music, and the idea of Mostar being a meeting point of diverse cultural ideas. We shot the video in Kent and it features the wild, natural beauty of the coastline, as well as my first-ever school violin, painted white, and my daughter Amelia with her kite.”

She’ll perform a launch event with her band in London on November 11. Full details will be revealed when tickets go on sale on October 13.