Animals As Leaders return with video for brand new track Monomyth

US instrumental progressive rockers Animals As Leaders have released a video for brand new track Monomyth, which you can watch below. It's the first new material from the band in five years.

The Washington DC trio also announced that they had signed a new five year record deal with their current label home Sumerian Records.

"Monomyth is part fever dream, part ritual," explains guitarist Tosin Abasi. "Its imagery represents man's ceaseless attempts to translate transcendent ideas into movement. The conflation of struggle with meaning. Pain with significance. The ultimate failure of distilling perceived patterns in the world into knowledge."

The high-concept new video for Monomyth was directed by Telavaya Reynolds and featuring choreography by Tlathui Maza/NOHBORDS.