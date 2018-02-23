Andy Tillison Releases Promo Video For Sanctuary In Music

Andy Tillison has release a special lyric video for the track Sanctuary In Music, an improvised piece he write in the wake of tragedies at music events in Las Vegas and Manchester last year, and was originally performed at Sumer’s End during the Tangekanic headline set.

“We were in the middle of a tour which was the most important thing in our lives at the time,” Tillison tells Prog. “We were among friends wherever we went, and walking around the festival that day I just knew i had to say something about the special place that music holds for us and everyone in that audience. I went behind stage and scribbled some lyrics out and the band agreed to come on and join in at the end of the piece - which they’d never even heard on the first performance of it.”

The video, which can be seen at the end of this story, features a 30 second silence, described my many people as “the loudest part of the festival”. In our review of the festival Prog described the “bravura improvisation: as the “highlight of the festival”. The new video has been illustrated with photos specially sent in by Tangent fans on the theme of “my sanctuary in music”.

Sanctuary In Music features on Hotel Cantaffordit, the new live album from Tangekanic, the touring line-up of Tillison, Luke Machin (guitar), Jonas Reingold (bass), Goran Edman (vocals) and new Tangent drummer Steve Roberts. The album was recorded at the New Jersey Proghouse show on the band’s tour of America last October.

In the meantime, Tillison is about to launch a new project, Kalman Filter, which sees him explore a more experimental musical route, citing influences as diverse as Tangerine Dream, Ash Ra, Brian Eno, Ligeti, Stockhausen, Floating Points and beyond. An album, Exo Oceans, will feature three musical pieces and will feature contributions from The Fierce And The Dead guitarist Matt Stevens.

“Exo-Oceans is a musical feast of the type and scale not really seen since the days of Tubular Bells and Phaedra,” says Tillison. “An album for late night contemplation, for real world substitution using noise cancellation phones,a hi-fi lover’s dream, and a smorgasbord for the lover of music for it’s own sake.”

Both Exo Oceans and Hotel Cantaffordit are available from The Tangent Website.